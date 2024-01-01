5,000 Nigerian nairas to Mongolian tugriks

Convert NGN to MNT at the real exchange rate

5,000 ngn
10,614.95 mnt

₦1.000 NGN = ₮2.123 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.21312.5381
Low2.03432.0343
Average2.12062.2303
Change-3.74%-13.03%
1 NGN to MNT stats

The performance of NGN to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2131 and a 30 day low of 2.0343. This means the 30 day average was 2.1206. The change for NGN to MNT was -3.74.

The performance of NGN to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5381 and a 90 day low of 2.0343. This means the 90 day average was 2.2303. The change for NGN to MNT was -13.03.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NGN2.12299 MNT
5 NGN10.61495 MNT
10 NGN21.22990 MNT
20 NGN42.45980 MNT
50 NGN106.14950 MNT
100 NGN212.29900 MNT
250 NGN530.74750 MNT
500 NGN1,061.49500 MNT
1000 NGN2,122.99000 MNT
2000 NGN4,245.98000 MNT
5000 NGN10,614.95000 MNT
10000 NGN21,229.90000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Nigerian Naira
1 MNT0.47103 NGN
5 MNT2.35517 NGN
10 MNT4.71033 NGN
20 MNT9.42066 NGN
50 MNT23.55165 NGN
100 MNT47.10330 NGN
250 MNT117.75825 NGN
500 MNT235.51650 NGN
1000 MNT471.03300 NGN
2000 MNT942.06600 NGN
5000 MNT2,355.16500 NGN
10000 MNT4,710.33000 NGN