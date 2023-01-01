50 Mongolian tugriks to Nigerian nairas

Convert MNT to NGN at the real exchange rate

50 mnt
11.04 ngn

1.00000 MNT = 0.22088 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:2 UTC
MNT to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.046887.11651.435111.660530.9639518.911
1GBP1.1534711.20745100.4861.655351.915371.1118921.8132
1USD0.95530.828192183.22171.370951.586290.9208518.0655
1INR0.01147890.009951630.012016110.01647350.01906110.0110650.217077

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Nigerian Naira
1 MNT0.22088 NGN
5 MNT1.10438 NGN
10 MNT2.20876 NGN
20 MNT4.41752 NGN
50 MNT11.04380 NGN
100 MNT22.08760 NGN
250 MNT55.21900 NGN
500 MNT110.43800 NGN
1000 MNT220.87600 NGN
2000 MNT441.75200 NGN
5000 MNT1104.38000 NGN
10000 MNT2208.76000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NGN4.52742 MNT
5 NGN22.63710 MNT
10 NGN45.27420 MNT
20 NGN90.54840 MNT
50 NGN226.37100 MNT
100 NGN452.74200 MNT
250 NGN1131.85500 MNT
500 NGN2263.71000 MNT
1000 NGN4527.42000 MNT
2000 NGN9054.84000 MNT
5000 NGN22637.10000 MNT
10000 NGN45274.20000 MNT