Mongolian tugriks to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert MNT to HKD at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = $0.002279 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:58
MNT to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HKD
1 MNT to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00230.0023
Low0.00230.0023
Average0.00230.0023
Change-0.45%-1.20%
1 MNT to HKD stats

The performance of MNT to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0023 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for MNT to HKD was -0.45.

The performance of MNT to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0023 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0023. The change for MNT to HKD was -1.20.

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.791.5351.70118.1090.94884.4071.397
1 GBP1.26611.9432.15222.9171.2106.8171.768
1 AUD0.6510.51511.10811.7970.61854.9870.91
1 NZD0.5880.4650.903110.6470.55749.6270.821

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MNT0.00228 HKD
5 MNT0.01139 HKD
10 MNT0.02279 HKD
20 MNT0.04557 HKD
50 MNT0.11393 HKD
100 MNT0.22787 HKD
250 MNT0.56967 HKD
500 MNT1.13933 HKD
1000 MNT2.27866 HKD
2000 MNT4.55732 HKD
5000 MNT11.39330 HKD
10000 MNT22.78660 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
100 HKD43,885.50000 MNT
200 HKD87,771.00000 MNT
300 HKD131,656.50000 MNT
500 HKD219,427.50000 MNT
1000 HKD438,855.00000 MNT
2000 HKD877,710.00000 MNT
2500 HKD1,097,137.50000 MNT
3000 HKD1,316,565.00000 MNT
4000 HKD1,755,420.00000 MNT
5000 HKD2,194,275.00000 MNT
10000 HKD4,388,550.00000 MNT
20000 HKD8,777,100.00000 MNT