5 Mongolian tugriks to Hong Kong dollars

Convert MNT to HKD at the real exchange rate

5 mnt
0.01 hkd

1.00000 MNT = 0.00226 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36 UTC
MNT to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 HKD
Mid market rate

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MNT0.00226 HKD
5 MNT0.01129 HKD
10 MNT0.02258 HKD
20 MNT0.04515 HKD
50 MNT0.11288 HKD
100 MNT0.22575 HKD
250 MNT0.56438 HKD
500 MNT1.12876 HKD
1000 MNT2.25752 HKD
2000 MNT4.51504 HKD
5000 MNT11.28760 HKD
10000 MNT22.57520 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
100 HKD44296.50000 MNT
200 HKD88593.00000 MNT
300 HKD132889.50000 MNT
500 HKD221482.50000 MNT
1000 HKD442965.00000 MNT
2000 HKD885930.00000 MNT
2500 HKD1107412.50000 MNT
3000 HKD1328895.00000 MNT
4000 HKD1771860.00000 MNT
5000 HKD2214825.00000 MNT
10000 HKD4429650.00000 MNT
20000 HKD8859300.00000 MNT