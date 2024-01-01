Mongolian tugriks to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert MNT to BDT at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = Tk0.03500 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:49
MNT to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BDT
1 MNT to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03520.0353
Low0.03500.0350
Average0.03510.0352
Change-0.55%-0.62%
1 MNT to BDT stats

The performance of MNT to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0352 and a 30 day low of 0.0350. This means the 30 day average was 0.0351. The change for MNT to BDT was -0.55.

The performance of MNT to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0353 and a 90 day low of 0.0350. This means the 90 day average was 0.0352. The change for MNT to BDT was -0.62.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MNT0.03500 BDT
5 MNT0.17501 BDT
10 MNT0.35001 BDT
20 MNT0.70003 BDT
50 MNT1.75007 BDT
100 MNT3.50013 BDT
250 MNT8.75033 BDT
500 MNT17.50065 BDT
1000 MNT35.00130 BDT
2000 MNT70.00260 BDT
5000 MNT175.00650 BDT
10000 MNT350.01300 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BDT28.57040 MNT
5 BDT142.85200 MNT
10 BDT285.70400 MNT
20 BDT571.40800 MNT
50 BDT1,428.52000 MNT
100 BDT2,857.04000 MNT
250 BDT7,142.60000 MNT
500 BDT14,285.20000 MNT
1000 BDT28,570.40000 MNT
2000 BDT57,140.80000 MNT
5000 BDT142,852.00000 MNT
10000 BDT285,704.00000 MNT