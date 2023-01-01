250 Mongolian tugriks to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MNT to BDT at the real exchange rate

250 mnt
7.94 bdt

1.00000 MNT = 0.03178 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MNT to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.04787.13951.435491.661110.963918.8313
1GBP1.1535411.2078100.5231.655951.916231.1118921.7235
1USD0.95510.827952183.22781.371051.586550.920717.986
1INR0.01147590.009948020.012015210.01647350.01906270.01106240.216106

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MNT0.03178 BDT
5 MNT0.15888 BDT
10 MNT0.31777 BDT
20 MNT0.63554 BDT
50 MNT1.58884 BDT
100 MNT3.17769 BDT
250 MNT7.94422 BDT
500 MNT15.88845 BDT
1000 MNT31.77690 BDT
2000 MNT63.55380 BDT
5000 MNT158.88450 BDT
10000 MNT317.76900 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BDT31.46940 MNT
5 BDT157.34700 MNT
10 BDT314.69400 MNT
20 BDT629.38800 MNT
50 BDT1573.47000 MNT
100 BDT3146.94000 MNT
250 BDT7867.35000 MNT
500 BDT15734.70000 MNT
1000 BDT31469.40000 MNT
2000 BDT62938.80000 MNT
5000 BDT157347.00000 MNT
10000 BDT314694.00000 MNT