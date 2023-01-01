250 Myanmar kyats to Swedish kronor

Convert MMK to SEK at the real exchange rate

250 mmk
1.32 sek

1.00000 MMK = 0.00528 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MMK to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047587.17661.436231.662430.9647518.8183
1GBP1.1535411.2083100.5591.65671.917631.1128721.7071
1USD0.954650.827609183.22351.37111.587050.92117.965
1INR0.0114710.009944420.012015810.01647490.01906970.01106660.215865

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Swedish Krona
1 MMK0.00528 SEK
5 MMK0.02639 SEK
10 MMK0.05277 SEK
20 MMK0.10555 SEK
50 MMK0.26387 SEK
100 MMK0.52775 SEK
250 MMK1.31937 SEK
500 MMK2.63874 SEK
1000 MMK5.27748 SEK
2000 MMK10.55496 SEK
5000 MMK26.38740 SEK
10000 MMK52.77480 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Myanma Kyat
1 SEK189.48500 MMK
5 SEK947.42500 MMK
10 SEK1894.85000 MMK
20 SEK3789.70000 MMK
50 SEK9474.25000 MMK
100 SEK18948.50000 MMK
250 SEK47371.25000 MMK
500 SEK94742.50000 MMK
1000 SEK189485.00000 MMK
2000 SEK378970.00000 MMK
5000 SEK947425.00000 MMK
10000 SEK1894850.00000 MMK