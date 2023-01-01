1 Myanmar kyat to Swedish kronor

1 mmk
0.01 sek

1.00000 MMK = 0.00528 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24 UTC
MMK to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Swedish Krona
1 MMK0.00528 SEK
5 MMK0.02639 SEK
10 MMK0.05278 SEK
20 MMK0.10555 SEK
50 MMK0.26388 SEK
100 MMK0.52776 SEK
250 MMK1.31941 SEK
500 MMK2.63881 SEK
1000 MMK5.27762 SEK
2000 MMK10.55524 SEK
5000 MMK26.38810 SEK
10000 MMK52.77620 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Myanma Kyat
1 SEK189.47900 MMK
5 SEK947.39500 MMK
10 SEK1894.79000 MMK
20 SEK3789.58000 MMK
50 SEK9473.95000 MMK
100 SEK18947.90000 MMK
250 SEK47369.75000 MMK
500 SEK94739.50000 MMK
1000 SEK189479.00000 MMK
2000 SEK378958.00000 MMK
5000 SEK947395.00000 MMK
10000 SEK1894790.00000 MMK