1.00000 MMK = 0.06340 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 NPR
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Nepalese Rupee
1 MMK0.06340 NPR
5 MMK0.31699 NPR
10 MMK0.63398 NPR
20 MMK1.26795 NPR
50 MMK3.16988 NPR
100 MMK6.33976 NPR
250 MMK15.84940 NPR
500 MMK31.69880 NPR
1000 MMK63.39760 NPR
2000 MMK126.79520 NPR
5000 MMK316.98800 NPR
10000 MMK633.97600 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 NPR15.77350 MMK
5 NPR78.86750 MMK
10 NPR157.73500 MMK
20 NPR315.47000 MMK
50 NPR788.67500 MMK
100 NPR1577.35000 MMK
250 NPR3943.37500 MMK
500 NPR7886.75000 MMK
1000 NPR15773.50000 MMK
2000 NPR31547.00000 MMK
5000 NPR78867.50000 MMK
10000 NPR157735.00000 MMK