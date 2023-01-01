1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MMK to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 mmk
154.29 lkr

1.00000 MMK = 0.15429 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MMK to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.0471587.15531.436111.663730.9645518.8047
1GBP1.153811.2082100.561.656991.919611.112921.6969
1USD0.954950.827678183.2311.371451.588810.921117.958
1INR0.01147380.009944340.012014810.01647760.01908920.01106680.215761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MMK0.15429 LKR
5 MMK0.77143 LKR
10 MMK1.54286 LKR
20 MMK3.08572 LKR
50 MMK7.71430 LKR
100 MMK15.42860 LKR
250 MMK38.57150 LKR
500 MMK77.14300 LKR
1000 MMK154.28600 LKR
2000 MMK308.57200 LKR
5000 MMK771.43000 LKR
10000 MMK1542.86000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 LKR6.48148 MMK
5 LKR32.40740 MMK
10 LKR64.81480 MMK
20 LKR129.62960 MMK
50 LKR324.07400 MMK
100 LKR648.14800 MMK
250 LKR1620.37000 MMK
500 LKR3240.74000 MMK
1000 LKR6481.48000 MMK
2000 LKR12962.96000 MMK
5000 LKR32407.40000 MMK
10000 LKR64814.80000 MMK