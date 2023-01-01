1 Myanmar kyat to Cambodian riels

1 mmk
1.96 khr

1.00000 MMK = 1.96476 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:3 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 KHR
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Cambodian Riel
1 MMK1.96476 KHR
5 MMK9.82380 KHR
10 MMK19.64760 KHR
20 MMK39.29520 KHR
50 MMK98.23800 KHR
100 MMK196.47600 KHR
250 MMK491.19000 KHR
500 MMK982.38000 KHR
1000 MMK1964.76000 KHR
2000 MMK3929.52000 KHR
5000 MMK9823.80000 KHR
10000 MMK19647.60000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Myanma Kyat
1 KHR0.50897 MMK
5 KHR2.54484 MMK
10 KHR5.08968 MMK
20 KHR10.17936 MMK
50 KHR25.44840 MMK
100 KHR50.89680 MMK
250 KHR127.24200 MMK
500 KHR254.48400 MMK
1000 KHR508.96800 MMK
2000 KHR1017.93600 MMK
5000 KHR2544.84000 MMK
10000 KHR5089.68000 MMK