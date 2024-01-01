10 Cambodian riels to Myanmar kyats

Convert KHR to MMK at the real exchange rate

10 khr
5.14 mmk

1.00000 KHR = 0.51444 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Myanma Kyat
1 KHR0.51444 MMK
5 KHR2.57218 MMK
10 KHR5.14436 MMK
20 KHR10.28872 MMK
50 KHR25.72180 MMK
100 KHR51.44360 MMK
250 KHR128.60900 MMK
500 KHR257.21800 MMK
1000 KHR514.43600 MMK
2000 KHR1028.87200 MMK
5000 KHR2572.18000 MMK
10000 KHR5144.36000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Cambodian Riel
1 MMK1.94387 KHR
5 MMK9.71935 KHR
10 MMK19.43870 KHR
20 MMK38.87740 KHR
50 MMK97.19350 KHR
100 MMK194.38700 KHR
250 MMK485.96750 KHR
500 MMK971.93500 KHR
1000 MMK1943.87000 KHR
2000 MMK3887.74000 KHR
5000 MMK9719.35000 KHR
10000 MMK19438.70000 KHR