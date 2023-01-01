50 Myanmar kyats to Czech korunas

Convert MMK to CZK at the real exchange rate

50 mmk
0.56 czk

1.00000 MMK = 0.01115 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MMK to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.046987.12311.434991.661220.964118.7518
1GBP1.1542711.2084100.5631.656351.917491.1128321.6445
1USD0.95520.827541183.22011.37071.58680.920917.9117
1INR0.0114780.0099440.012016310.01647080.01906750.01106580.215233

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MMK0.01115 CZK
5 MMK0.05574 CZK
10 MMK0.11149 CZK
20 MMK0.22297 CZK
50 MMK0.55743 CZK
100 MMK1.11486 CZK
250 MMK2.78715 CZK
500 MMK5.57430 CZK
1000 MMK11.14860 CZK
2000 MMK22.29720 CZK
5000 MMK55.74300 CZK
10000 MMK111.48600 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Myanma Kyat
1 CZK89.69770 MMK
5 CZK448.48850 MMK
10 CZK896.97700 MMK
20 CZK1793.95400 MMK
50 CZK4484.88500 MMK
100 CZK8969.77000 MMK
250 CZK22424.42500 MMK
500 CZK44848.85000 MMK
1000 CZK89697.70000 MMK
2000 CZK179395.40000 MMK
5000 CZK448488.50000 MMK
10000 CZK896977.00000 MMK