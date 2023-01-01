50 Myanmar kyats to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MMK to BDT at the real exchange rate

50 mmk
2.63 bdt

1.00000 MMK = 0.05250 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
MMK to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.046787.09681.435711.660770.9638518.7449
1GBP1.154211.2081100.5271.657091.916861.1124821.6354
1USD0.95540.827746183.21091.371651.586670.9208517.9086
1INR0.01148150.009947570.012017710.0164840.01906810.01106650.215219

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MMK0.05250 BDT
5 MMK0.26250 BDT
10 MMK0.52500 BDT
20 MMK1.05000 BDT
50 MMK2.62500 BDT
100 MMK5.25000 BDT
250 MMK13.12500 BDT
500 MMK26.25000 BDT
1000 MMK52.50000 BDT
2000 MMK105.00000 BDT
5000 MMK262.50000 BDT
10000 MMK525.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Myanma Kyat
1 BDT19.04760 MMK
5 BDT95.23800 MMK
10 BDT190.47600 MMK
20 BDT380.95200 MMK
50 BDT952.38000 MMK
100 BDT1904.76000 MMK
250 BDT4761.90000 MMK
500 BDT9523.80000 MMK
1000 BDT19047.60000 MMK
2000 BDT38095.20000 MMK
5000 BDT95238.00000 MMK
10000 BDT190476.00000 MMK