1 Macedonian denar to Bahraini dinars

Convert MKD to BHD at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = .د.ب0.006446 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:58
MKD to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BHD
1 MKD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00670.0068
Low0.00640.0064
Average0.00660.0067
Change-2.70%-5.43%
1 MKD to BHD stats

The performance of MKD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0067 and a 30 day low of 0.0064. This means the 30 day average was 0.0066. The change for MKD to BHD was -2.70.

The performance of MKD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0068 and a 90 day low of 0.0064. This means the 90 day average was 0.0067. The change for MKD to BHD was -5.43.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bahraini Dinar
1 MKD0.00645 BHD
5 MKD0.03223 BHD
10 MKD0.06446 BHD
20 MKD0.12892 BHD
50 MKD0.32231 BHD
100 MKD0.64462 BHD
250 MKD1.61155 BHD
500 MKD3.22311 BHD
1000 MKD6.44621 BHD
2000 MKD12.89242 BHD
5000 MKD32.23105 BHD
10000 MKD64.46210 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Macedonian Denar
1 BHD155.13000 MKD
5 BHD775.65000 MKD
10 BHD1,551.30000 MKD
20 BHD3,102.60000 MKD
50 BHD7,756.50000 MKD
100 BHD15,513.00000 MKD
250 BHD38,782.50000 MKD
500 BHD77,565.00000 MKD
1000 BHD155,130.00000 MKD
2000 BHD310,260.00000 MKD
5000 BHD775,650.00000 MKD
10000 BHD1,551,300.00000 MKD