10 Bahraini dinars to Macedonian denars

Convert BHD to MKD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ден154.5 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
BHD to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MKD
1 BHD to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High155.2380155.2380
Low149.4690146.0600
Average151.9589149.1226
Change2.85%5.13%
1 BHD to MKD stats

The performance of BHD to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 155.2380 and a 30 day low of 149.4690. This means the 30 day average was 151.9589. The change for BHD to MKD was 2.85.

The performance of BHD to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 155.2380 and a 90 day low of 146.0600. This means the 90 day average was 149.1226. The change for BHD to MKD was 5.13.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Macedonian Denar
1 BHD154.46800 MKD
5 BHD772.34000 MKD
10 BHD1,544.68000 MKD
20 BHD3,089.36000 MKD
50 BHD7,723.40000 MKD
100 BHD15,446.80000 MKD
250 BHD38,617.00000 MKD
500 BHD77,234.00000 MKD
1000 BHD154,468.00000 MKD
2000 BHD308,936.00000 MKD
5000 BHD772,340.00000 MKD
10000 BHD1,544,680.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bahraini Dinar
1 MKD0.00647 BHD
5 MKD0.03237 BHD
10 MKD0.06474 BHD
20 MKD0.12948 BHD
50 MKD0.32369 BHD
100 MKD0.64738 BHD
250 MKD1.61846 BHD
500 MKD3.23691 BHD
1000 MKD6.47382 BHD
2000 MKD12.94764 BHD
5000 MKD32.36910 BHD
10000 MKD64.73820 BHD