100 Malagasy ariaries to Swedish kronor

Convert MGA to SEK at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = kr0.002374 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:21
MGA to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 MGA to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00240.0024
Low0.00230.0022
Average0.00230.0023
Change3.13%6.17%
1 MGA to SEK stats

The performance of MGA to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for MGA to SEK was 3.13.

The performance of MGA to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.0022. This means the 90 day average was 0.0023. The change for MGA to SEK was 6.17.

1 USD10.9481.3970.791.6991.34218.1081.534
1 EUR1.05511.4740.8331.7921.41619.1031.618
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2160.96112.9641.098
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1511.69922.9221.942

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Swedish Krona
1 MGA0.00237 SEK
5 MGA0.01187 SEK
10 MGA0.02374 SEK
20 MGA0.04748 SEK
50 MGA0.11871 SEK
100 MGA0.23742 SEK
250 MGA0.59355 SEK
500 MGA1.18710 SEK
1000 MGA2.37419 SEK
2000 MGA4.74838 SEK
5000 MGA11.87095 SEK
10000 MGA23.74190 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malagasy Ariary
1 SEK421.19700 MGA
5 SEK2,105.98500 MGA
10 SEK4,211.97000 MGA
20 SEK8,423.94000 MGA
50 SEK21,059.85000 MGA
100 SEK42,119.70000 MGA
250 SEK105,299.25000 MGA
500 SEK210,598.50000 MGA
1000 SEK421,197.00000 MGA
2000 SEK842,394.00000 MGA
5000 SEK2,105,985.00000 MGA
10000 SEK4,211,970.00000 MGA