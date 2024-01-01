500 Malagasy ariaries to Swedish kronor
Convert MGA to SEK at the real exchange rate
MGA to SEK conversion chart
1 MGA = 0.00237 SEK
0
|1 MGA to SEK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0024
|0.0024
|Low
|0.0023
|0.0022
|Average
|0.0023
|0.0023
|Change
|3.12%
|6.16%
1 MGA to SEK stats
The performance of MGA to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0024 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for MGA to SEK was 3.12.
The performance of MGA to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0024 and a 90 day low of 0.0022. This means the 90 day average was 0.0023. The change for MGA to SEK was 6.16.
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malagasy Ariary
|1 SEK
|421.20900 MGA
|5 SEK
|2,106.04500 MGA
|10 SEK
|4,212.09000 MGA
|20 SEK
|8,424.18000 MGA
|50 SEK
|21,060.45000 MGA
|100 SEK
|42,120.90000 MGA
|250 SEK
|105,302.25000 MGA
|500 SEK
|210,604.50000 MGA
|1000 SEK
|421,209.00000 MGA
|2000 SEK
|842,418.00000 MGA
|5000 SEK
|2,106,045.00000 MGA
|10000 SEK
|4,212,090.00000 MGA