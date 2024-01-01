Malagasy ariaries to Nigerian nairas today

Convert MGA to NGN at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ₦0.3707 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 MGA to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37360.3747
Low0.36720.3459
Average0.37060.3649
Change0.11%7.17%
View full history

1 MGA to NGN stats

The performance of MGA to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3736 and a 30 day low of 0.3672. This means the 30 day average was 0.3706. The change for MGA to NGN was 0.11.

The performance of MGA to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3747 and a 90 day low of 0.3459. This means the 90 day average was 0.3649. The change for MGA to NGN was 7.17.

Track market ratesView MGA to NGN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.71.34218.111.535
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7931.41619.11.619
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2170.96112.9651.099
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1521.69922.9191.943

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariary

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Nigerian Naira
1 MGA0.37074 NGN
5 MGA1.85369 NGN
10 MGA3.70737 NGN
20 MGA7.41474 NGN
50 MGA18.53685 NGN
100 MGA37.07370 NGN
250 MGA92.68425 NGN
500 MGA185.36850 NGN
1000 MGA370.73700 NGN
2000 MGA741.47400 NGN
5000 MGA1,853.68500 NGN
10000 MGA3,707.37000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Malagasy Ariary
1 NGN2.69733 MGA
5 NGN13.48665 MGA
10 NGN26.97330 MGA
20 NGN53.94660 MGA
50 NGN134.86650 MGA
100 NGN269.73300 MGA
250 NGN674.33250 MGA
500 NGN1,348.66500 MGA
1000 NGN2,697.33000 MGA
2000 NGN5,394.66000 MGA
5000 NGN13,486.65000 MGA
10000 NGN26,973.30000 MGA