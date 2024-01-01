2,000 Malagasy ariaries to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MGA to BDT at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = Tk0.02576 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:58
MGA to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BDT
1 MGA to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02610.0265
Low0.02570.0257
Average0.02590.0261
Change-1.23%-1.48%
1 MGA to BDT stats

The performance of MGA to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0261 and a 30 day low of 0.0257. This means the 30 day average was 0.0259. The change for MGA to BDT was -1.23.

The performance of MGA to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0265 and a 90 day low of 0.0257. This means the 90 day average was 0.0261. The change for MGA to BDT was -1.48.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34318.1211.536
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7931.41619.111.619
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2170.96112.9731.099
1 GBP1.2651.21.76812.1521.69922.9311.943

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MGA0.02576 BDT
5 MGA0.12882 BDT
10 MGA0.25764 BDT
20 MGA0.51527 BDT
50 MGA1.28818 BDT
100 MGA2.57636 BDT
250 MGA6.44090 BDT
500 MGA12.88180 BDT
1000 MGA25.76360 BDT
2000 MGA51.52720 BDT
5000 MGA128.81800 BDT
10000 MGA257.63600 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Malagasy Ariary
1 BDT38.81450 MGA
5 BDT194.07250 MGA
10 BDT388.14500 MGA
20 BDT776.29000 MGA
50 BDT1,940.72500 MGA
100 BDT3,881.45000 MGA
250 BDT9,703.62500 MGA
500 BDT19,407.25000 MGA
1000 BDT38,814.50000 MGA
2000 BDT77,629.00000 MGA
5000 BDT194,072.50000 MGA
10000 BDT388,145.00000 MGA