250 Moroccan dirhams to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MAD to LKR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Sr29.09 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:12
MAD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 MAD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.924931.4949
Low29.085229.0852
Average29.565430.2350
Change-1.66%-6.48%
1 MAD to LKR stats

The performance of MAD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.9249 and a 30 day low of 29.0852. This means the 30 day average was 29.5654. The change for MAD to LKR was -1.66.

The performance of MAD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.4949 and a 90 day low of 29.0852. This means the 90 day average was 30.2350. The change for MAD to LKR was -6.48.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MAD29.09080 LKR
5 MAD145.45400 LKR
10 MAD290.90800 LKR
20 MAD581.81600 LKR
50 MAD1,454.54000 LKR
100 MAD2,909.08000 LKR
250 MAD7,272.70000 LKR
500 MAD14,545.40000 LKR
1000 MAD29,090.80000 LKR
2000 MAD58,181.60000 LKR
5000 MAD145,454.00000 LKR
10000 MAD290,908.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 LKR0.03438 MAD
5 LKR0.17188 MAD
10 LKR0.34375 MAD
20 LKR0.68750 MAD
50 LKR1.71876 MAD
100 LKR3.43752 MAD
250 LKR8.59380 MAD
500 LKR17.18760 MAD
1000 LKR34.37520 MAD
2000 LKR68.75040 MAD
5000 LKR171.87600 MAD
10000 LKR343.75200 MAD