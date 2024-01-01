250 Moroccan dirhams to Croatian kunas

Convert MAD to HRK at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = kn0.7025 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:41
MAD to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HRK
1 MAD to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71720.7286
Low0.70130.7013
Average0.70930.7162
Change-0.89%-3.19%
1 MAD to HRK stats

The performance of MAD to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7172 and a 30 day low of 0.7013. This means the 30 day average was 0.7093. The change for MAD to HRK was -0.89.

The performance of MAD to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7286 and a 90 day low of 0.7013. This means the 90 day average was 0.7162. The change for MAD to HRK was -3.19.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Croatian Kuna
1 MAD0.70252 HRK
5 MAD3.51261 HRK
10 MAD7.02522 HRK
20 MAD14.05044 HRK
50 MAD35.12610 HRK
100 MAD70.25220 HRK
250 MAD175.63050 HRK
500 MAD351.26100 HRK
1000 MAD702.52200 HRK
2000 MAD1,405.04400 HRK
5000 MAD3,512.61000 HRK
10000 MAD7,025.22000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Moroccan Dirham
1 HRK1.42344 MAD
5 HRK7.11720 MAD
10 HRK14.23440 MAD
20 HRK28.46880 MAD
50 HRK71.17200 MAD
100 HRK142.34400 MAD
250 HRK355.86000 MAD
500 HRK711.72000 MAD
1000 HRK1,423.44000 MAD
2000 HRK2,846.88000 MAD
5000 HRK7,117.20000 MAD
10000 HRK14,234.40000 MAD