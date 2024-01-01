250 Moroccan dirhams to Czech korunas

Convert MAD to CZK at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Kč2.401 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
MAD to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CZK
1 MAD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.41072.4107
Low2.35812.3127
Average2.38042.3486
Change1.77%2.97%
1 MAD to CZK stats

The performance of MAD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4107 and a 30 day low of 2.3581. This means the 30 day average was 2.3804. The change for MAD to CZK was 1.77.

The performance of MAD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4107 and a 90 day low of 2.3127. This means the 90 day average was 2.3486. The change for MAD to CZK was 2.97.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MAD2.40114 CZK
5 MAD12.00570 CZK
10 MAD24.01140 CZK
20 MAD48.02280 CZK
50 MAD120.05700 CZK
100 MAD240.11400 CZK
250 MAD600.28500 CZK
500 MAD1,200.57000 CZK
1000 MAD2,401.14000 CZK
2000 MAD4,802.28000 CZK
5000 MAD12,005.70000 CZK
10000 MAD24,011.40000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Moroccan Dirham
1 CZK0.41647 MAD
5 CZK2.08234 MAD
10 CZK4.16468 MAD
20 CZK8.32936 MAD
50 CZK20.82340 MAD
100 CZK41.64680 MAD
250 CZK104.11700 MAD
500 CZK208.23400 MAD
1000 CZK416.46800 MAD
2000 CZK832.93600 MAD
5000 CZK2,082.34000 MAD
10000 CZK4,164.68000 MAD