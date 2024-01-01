1 Laotian kip to CFP francs

Convert LAK to XPF at the real exchange rate

1 lak
0 xpf

1.00000 LAK = 0.00532 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / CFP Franc
1 LAK0.00532 XPF
5 LAK0.02662 XPF
10 LAK0.05323 XPF
20 LAK0.10647 XPF
50 LAK0.26617 XPF
100 LAK0.53234 XPF
250 LAK1.33085 XPF
500 LAK2.66171 XPF
1000 LAK5.32342 XPF
2000 LAK10.64684 XPF
5000 LAK26.61710 XPF
10000 LAK53.23420 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Laotian Kip
1 XPF187.84900 LAK
5 XPF939.24500 LAK
10 XPF1878.49000 LAK
20 XPF3756.98000 LAK
50 XPF9392.45000 LAK
100 XPF18784.90000 LAK
250 XPF46962.25000 LAK
500 XPF93924.50000 LAK
1000 XPF187849.00000 LAK
2000 XPF375698.00000 LAK
5000 XPF939245.00000 LAK
10000 XPF1878490.00000 LAK