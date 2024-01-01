10 Laotian kips to Australian dollars

Convert LAK to AUD at the real exchange rate

10 lak
0.00 aud

1.00000 LAK = 0.00007 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.854751.0775589.4521.452651.649770.94955518.3865
1 GBP1.1699311.2604104.6311.699151.929731.1109221.5065
1 USD0.9280.793399183.01421.34811.531040.881117.0632
1 INR0.01117920.009557390.012046110.01623940.01844310.01061380.205546

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Australian Dollar
1 LAK0.00007 AUD
5 LAK0.00037 AUD
10 LAK0.00073 AUD
20 LAK0.00147 AUD
50 LAK0.00367 AUD
100 LAK0.00734 AUD
250 LAK0.01834 AUD
500 LAK0.03668 AUD
1000 LAK0.07336 AUD
2000 LAK0.14673 AUD
5000 LAK0.36682 AUD
10000 LAK0.73364 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 AUD13630.70000 LAK
5 AUD68153.50000 LAK
10 AUD136307.00000 LAK
20 AUD272614.00000 LAK
50 AUD681535.00000 LAK
100 AUD1363070.00000 LAK
250 AUD3407675.00000 LAK
500 AUD6815350.00000 LAK
1000 AUD13630700.00000 LAK
2000 AUD27261400.00000 LAK
5000 AUD68153500.00000 LAK
10000 AUD136307000.00000 LAK