1 Australian dollar to Laotian kips

Convert AUD to LAK at the real exchange rate

1 aud
13,055.10 lak

1.00000 AUD = 13055.10000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 LAK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.055887.66841.433781.642120.9671518.3968
1GBP1.1538711.2183101.1621.654451.894861.1159621.2283
1USD0.947150.820816183.0351.3581.555330.91617.4245
1INR0.01140660.009885180.012043110.01635450.0187310.01103150.209845

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 AUD13055.10000 LAK
5 AUD65275.50000 LAK
10 AUD130551.00000 LAK
20 AUD261102.00000 LAK
50 AUD652755.00000 LAK
100 AUD1305510.00000 LAK
250 AUD3263775.00000 LAK
500 AUD6527550.00000 LAK
1000 AUD13055100.00000 LAK
2000 AUD26110200.00000 LAK
5000 AUD65275500.00000 LAK
10000 AUD130551000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Australian Dollar
1 LAK0.00008 AUD
5 LAK0.00038 AUD
10 LAK0.00077 AUD
20 LAK0.00153 AUD
50 LAK0.00383 AUD
100 LAK0.00766 AUD
250 LAK0.01915 AUD
500 LAK0.03830 AUD
1000 LAK0.07660 AUD
2000 LAK0.15320 AUD
5000 LAK0.38299 AUD
10000 LAK0.76598 AUD