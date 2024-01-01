1 Kuwaiti dinar to Nepalese rupees

1 kwd
431.29 npr

1.00000 KWD = 431.28900 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Nepalese Rupee
1 KWD431.28900 NPR
5 KWD2156.44500 NPR
10 KWD4312.89000 NPR
20 KWD8625.78000 NPR
50 KWD21564.45000 NPR
100 KWD43128.90000 NPR
250 KWD107822.25000 NPR
500 KWD215644.50000 NPR
1000 KWD431289.00000 NPR
2000 KWD862578.00000 NPR
5000 KWD2156445.00000 NPR
10000 KWD4312890.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NPR0.00232 KWD
5 NPR0.01159 KWD
10 NPR0.02319 KWD
20 NPR0.04637 KWD
50 NPR0.11593 KWD
100 NPR0.23186 KWD
250 NPR0.57966 KWD
500 NPR1.15931 KWD
1000 NPR2.31863 KWD
2000 NPR4.63726 KWD
5000 NPR11.59315 KWD
10000 NPR23.18630 KWD