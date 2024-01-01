20 Comorian francs to Egyptian pounds

Convert KMF to EGP at the real exchange rate

20 kmf
1.35 egp

1.00000 KMF = 0.06767 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 KMF0.06767 EGP
5 KMF0.33834 EGP
10 KMF0.67667 EGP
20 KMF1.35334 EGP
50 KMF3.38336 EGP
100 KMF6.76672 EGP
250 KMF16.91680 EGP
500 KMF33.83360 EGP
1000 KMF67.66720 EGP
2000 KMF135.33440 EGP
5000 KMF338.33600 EGP
10000 KMF676.67200 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Comorian Franc
1 EGP14.77820 KMF
5 EGP73.89100 KMF
10 EGP147.78200 KMF
20 EGP295.56400 KMF
50 EGP738.91000 KMF
100 EGP1477.82000 KMF
250 EGP3694.55000 KMF
500 EGP7389.10000 KMF
1000 EGP14778.20000 KMF
2000 EGP29556.40000 KMF
5000 EGP73891.00000 KMF
10000 EGP147782.00000 KMF