10 thousand Comorian francs to Swiss francs

Convert KMF to CHF at the real exchange rate

10,000 kmf
19.30 chf

1.00000 KMF = 0.00193 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Swiss Franc
1 KMF0.00193 CHF
5 KMF0.00965 CHF
10 KMF0.01930 CHF
20 KMF0.03859 CHF
50 KMF0.09649 CHF
100 KMF0.19297 CHF
250 KMF0.48243 CHF
500 KMF0.96486 CHF
1000 KMF1.92971 CHF
2000 KMF3.85942 CHF
5000 KMF9.64855 CHF
10000 KMF19.29710 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Comorian Franc
1 CHF518.21200 KMF
5 CHF2591.06000 KMF
10 CHF5182.12000 KMF
20 CHF10364.24000 KMF
50 CHF25910.60000 KMF
100 CHF51821.20000 KMF
250 CHF129553.00000 KMF
500 CHF259106.00000 KMF
1000 CHF518212.00000 KMF
2000 CHF1036424.00000 KMF
5000 CHF2591060.00000 KMF
10000 CHF5182120.00000 KMF