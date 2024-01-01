10 Cambodian riels to Thai bahts

Convert KHR to THB at the real exchange rate

10 khr
0.09 thb

1.00000 KHR = 0.00881 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Thai Baht
1 KHR0.00881 THB
5 KHR0.04405 THB
10 KHR0.08810 THB
20 KHR0.17621 THB
50 KHR0.44051 THB
100 KHR0.88103 THB
250 KHR2.20257 THB
500 KHR4.40515 THB
1000 KHR8.81030 THB
2000 KHR17.62060 THB
5000 KHR44.05150 THB
10000 KHR88.10300 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Cambodian Riel
1 THB113.50300 KHR
5 THB567.51500 KHR
10 THB1135.03000 KHR
20 THB2270.06000 KHR
50 THB5675.15000 KHR
100 THB11350.30000 KHR
250 THB28375.75000 KHR
500 THB56751.50000 KHR
1000 THB113503.00000 KHR
2000 THB227006.00000 KHR
5000 THB567515.00000 KHR
10000 THB1135030.00000 KHR