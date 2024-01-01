1 thousand Cambodian riels to Saudi riyals

Convert KHR to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
0.92 sar

1.00000 KHR = 0.00092 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Saudi Riyal
1 KHR0.00092 SAR
5 KHR0.00459 SAR
10 KHR0.00918 SAR
20 KHR0.01836 SAR
50 KHR0.04590 SAR
100 KHR0.09180 SAR
250 KHR0.22949 SAR
500 KHR0.45898 SAR
1000 KHR0.91795 SAR
2000 KHR1.83591 SAR
5000 KHR4.58977 SAR
10000 KHR9.17954 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Cambodian Riel
1 SAR1089.38000 KHR
5 SAR5446.90000 KHR
10 SAR10893.80000 KHR
20 SAR21787.60000 KHR
50 SAR54469.00000 KHR
100 SAR108938.00000 KHR
250 SAR272345.00000 KHR
500 SAR544690.00000 KHR
1000 SAR1089380.00000 KHR
2000 SAR2178760.00000 KHR
5000 SAR5446900.00000 KHR
10000 SAR10893800.00000 KHR