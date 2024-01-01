10 thousand Jordanian dinars to CFP francs

Convert JOD to XPF at the real exchange rate

10,000 jod
1,582,730 xpf

1.000 JOD = 158.3 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6221.4651.6530.96917.799
1 GBP1.17111.243103.7841.7151.9361.13520.844
1 USD0.9420.805183.5111.381.5580.91316.773
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jordanian dinars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinars

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 JOD158.27300 XPF
5 JOD791.36500 XPF
10 JOD1,582.73000 XPF
20 JOD3,165.46000 XPF
50 JOD7,913.65000 XPF
100 JOD15,827.30000 XPF
250 JOD39,568.25000 XPF
500 JOD79,136.50000 XPF
1000 JOD158,273.00000 XPF
2000 JOD316,546.00000 XPF
5000 JOD791,365.00000 XPF
10000 JOD1,582,730.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Jordanian Dinar
1 XPF0.00632 JOD
5 XPF0.03159 JOD
10 XPF0.06318 JOD
20 XPF0.12636 JOD
50 XPF0.31591 JOD
100 XPF0.63182 JOD
250 XPF1.57955 JOD
500 XPF3.15909 JOD
1000 XPF6.31819 JOD
2000 XPF12.63638 JOD
5000 XPF31.59095 JOD
10000 XPF63.18190 JOD