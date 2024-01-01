5 Jamaican dollars to CFA francs beac

1.000 JMD = 3.998 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:19
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / CFA Franc BEAC
1 JMD3.99768 XAF
5 JMD19.98840 XAF
10 JMD39.97680 XAF
20 JMD79.95360 XAF
50 JMD199.88400 XAF
100 JMD399.76800 XAF
250 JMD999.42000 XAF
500 JMD1,998.84000 XAF
1000 JMD3,997.68000 XAF
2000 JMD7,995.36000 XAF
5000 JMD19,988.40000 XAF
10000 JMD39,976.80000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Jamaican Dollar
1 XAF0.25015 JMD
5 XAF1.25073 JMD
10 XAF2.50145 JMD
20 XAF5.00290 JMD
50 XAF12.50725 JMD
100 XAF25.01450 JMD
250 XAF62.53625 JMD
500 XAF125.07250 JMD
1000 XAF250.14500 JMD
2000 XAF500.29000 JMD
5000 XAF1,250.72500 JMD
10000 XAF2,501.45000 JMD