1.000 JMD = 0.006090 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:16
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Euro
1 JMD0.00609 EUR
5 JMD0.03045 EUR
10 JMD0.06090 EUR
20 JMD0.12179 EUR
50 JMD0.30449 EUR
100 JMD0.60897 EUR
250 JMD1.52243 EUR
500 JMD3.04486 EUR
1000 JMD6.08971 EUR
2000 JMD12.17942 EUR
5000 JMD30.44855 EUR
10000 JMD60.89710 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Jamaican Dollar
1 EUR164.21100 JMD
5 EUR821.05500 JMD
10 EUR1,642.11000 JMD
20 EUR3,284.22000 JMD
50 EUR8,210.55000 JMD
100 EUR16,421.10000 JMD
250 EUR41,052.75000 JMD
500 EUR82,105.50000 JMD
1000 EUR164,211.00000 JMD
2000 EUR328,422.00000 JMD
5000 EUR821,055.00000 JMD
10000 EUR1,642,110.00000 JMD