5 Jersey pounds to Surinamese dollars

Convert JEP to SRD at the real exchange rate

5 jep
184.97 srd

£1.000 JEP = $36.99 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.744642.1861
Low36.657736.6577
Average38.087639.6546
Change-4.48%-12.31%
View full history

1 JEP to SRD stats

The performance of JEP to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.7446 and a 30 day low of 36.6577. This means the 30 day average was 38.0876. The change for JEP to SRD was -4.48.

The performance of JEP to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 42.1861 and a 90 day low of 36.6577. This means the 90 day average was 39.6546. The change for JEP to SRD was -12.31.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Surinamese Dollar
1 JEP36.99470 SRD
5 JEP184.97350 SRD
10 JEP369.94700 SRD
20 JEP739.89400 SRD
50 JEP1,849.73500 SRD
100 JEP3,699.47000 SRD
250 JEP9,248.67500 SRD
500 JEP18,497.35000 SRD
1000 JEP36,994.70000 SRD
2000 JEP73,989.40000 SRD
5000 JEP184,973.50000 SRD
10000 JEP369,947.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Jersey pound
1 SRD0.02703 JEP
5 SRD0.13515 JEP
10 SRD0.27031 JEP
20 SRD0.54062 JEP
50 SRD1.35155 JEP
100 SRD2.70309 JEP
250 SRD6.75773 JEP
500 SRD13.51545 JEP
1000 SRD27.03090 JEP
2000 SRD54.06180 JEP
5000 SRD135.15450 JEP
10000 SRD270.30900 JEP