100 Jersey pounds to Seychellois rupees

Convert JEP to SCR at the real exchange rate

100 jep
1,778.01 scr

£1.000 JEP = ₨17.78 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.410519.4105
Low17.192416.7133
Average18.031217.6634
Change-1.74%4.07%
1 JEP to SCR stats

The performance of JEP to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.4105 and a 30 day low of 17.1924. This means the 30 day average was 18.0312. The change for JEP to SCR was -1.74.

The performance of JEP to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.4105 and a 90 day low of 16.7133. This means the 90 day average was 17.6634. The change for JEP to SCR was 4.07.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 JEP17.78010 SCR
5 JEP88.90050 SCR
10 JEP177.80100 SCR
20 JEP355.60200 SCR
50 JEP889.00500 SCR
100 JEP1,778.01000 SCR
250 JEP4,445.02500 SCR
500 JEP8,890.05000 SCR
1000 JEP17,780.10000 SCR
2000 JEP35,560.20000 SCR
5000 JEP88,900.50000 SCR
10000 JEP177,801.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Jersey pound
1 SCR0.05624 JEP
5 SCR0.28121 JEP
10 SCR0.56243 JEP
20 SCR1.12485 JEP
50 SCR2.81213 JEP
100 SCR5.62426 JEP
250 SCR14.06065 JEP
500 SCR28.12130 JEP
1000 SCR56.24260 JEP
2000 SCR112.48520 JEP
5000 SCR281.21300 JEP
10000 SCR562.42600 JEP