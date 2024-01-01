5 Jersey pounds to Pakistani rupees

Convert JEP to PKR at the real exchange rate

5 jep
1,785.65 pkr

£1.000 JEP = ₨357.1 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High362.2490362.2490
Low354.9140347.9630
Average358.9171355.3412
Change-0.11%2.02%
1 JEP to PKR stats

The performance of JEP to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 362.2490 and a 30 day low of 354.9140. This means the 30 day average was 358.9171. The change for JEP to PKR was -0.11.

The performance of JEP to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 362.2490 and a 90 day low of 347.9630. This means the 90 day average was 355.3412. The change for JEP to PKR was 2.02.

How to convert Jersey pounds to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 JEP357.13100 PKR
5 JEP1,785.65500 PKR
10 JEP3,571.31000 PKR
20 JEP7,142.62000 PKR
50 JEP17,856.55000 PKR
100 JEP35,713.10000 PKR
250 JEP89,282.75000 PKR
500 JEP178,565.50000 PKR
1000 JEP357,131.00000 PKR
2000 JEP714,262.00000 PKR
5000 JEP1,785,655.00000 PKR
10000 JEP3,571,310.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Jersey pound
1 PKR0.00280 JEP
5 PKR0.01400 JEP
10 PKR0.02800 JEP
20 PKR0.05600 JEP
50 PKR0.14000 JEP
100 PKR0.28001 JEP
250 PKR0.70002 JEP
500 PKR1.40005 JEP
1000 PKR2.80009 JEP
2000 PKR5.60018 JEP
5000 PKR14.00045 JEP
10000 PKR28.00090 JEP