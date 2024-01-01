10 thousand Jersey pounds to Norwegian kroner

Convert JEP to NOK at the real exchange rate

10,000 jep
140,213 nok

£1.000 JEP = kr14.02 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.228714.2287
Low13.514613.3487
Average13.964113.6620
Change3.75%3.04%
View full history

1 JEP to NOK stats

The performance of JEP to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.2287 and a 30 day low of 13.5146. This means the 30 day average was 13.9641. The change for JEP to NOK was 3.75.

The performance of JEP to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.2287 and a 90 day low of 13.3487. This means the 90 day average was 13.6620. The change for JEP to NOK was 3.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Norwegian Krone
1 JEP14.02130 NOK
5 JEP70.10650 NOK
10 JEP140.21300 NOK
20 JEP280.42600 NOK
50 JEP701.06500 NOK
100 JEP1,402.13000 NOK
250 JEP3,505.32500 NOK
500 JEP7,010.65000 NOK
1000 JEP14,021.30000 NOK
2000 JEP28,042.60000 NOK
5000 JEP70,106.50000 NOK
10000 JEP140,213.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Jersey pound
1 NOK0.07132 JEP
5 NOK0.35660 JEP
10 NOK0.71320 JEP
20 NOK1.42640 JEP
50 NOK3.56599 JEP
100 NOK7.13198 JEP
250 NOK17.82995 JEP
500 NOK35.65990 JEP
1000 NOK71.31980 JEP
2000 NOK142.63960 JEP
5000 NOK356.59900 JEP
10000 NOK713.19800 JEP