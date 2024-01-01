10 Jersey pounds to Swiss francs

Convert JEP to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 jep
10.99 chf

£1.000 JEP = SFr.1.099 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.16321.1665
Low1.09851.0985
Average1.14331.1432
Change-4.30%-3.54%
View full history

1 JEP to CHF stats

The performance of JEP to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1632 and a 30 day low of 1.0985. This means the 30 day average was 1.1433. The change for JEP to CHF was -4.30.

The performance of JEP to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1665 and a 90 day low of 1.0985. This means the 90 day average was 1.1432. The change for JEP to CHF was -3.54.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Swiss Franc
1 JEP1.09854 CHF
5 JEP5.49270 CHF
10 JEP10.98540 CHF
20 JEP21.97080 CHF
50 JEP54.92700 CHF
100 JEP109.85400 CHF
250 JEP274.63500 CHF
500 JEP549.27000 CHF
1000 JEP1,098.54000 CHF
2000 JEP2,197.08000 CHF
5000 JEP5,492.70000 CHF
10000 JEP10,985.40000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Jersey pound
1 CHF0.91030 JEP
5 CHF4.55149 JEP
10 CHF9.10298 JEP
20 CHF18.20596 JEP
50 CHF45.51490 JEP
100 CHF91.02980 JEP
250 CHF227.57450 JEP
500 CHF455.14900 JEP
1000 CHF910.29800 JEP
2000 CHF1,820.59600 JEP
5000 CHF4,551.49000 JEP
10000 CHF9,102.98000 JEP