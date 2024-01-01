5,000 Jersey pounds to Australian dollars

Convert JEP to AUD at the real exchange rate

5,000 jep
9,832.60 aud

£1.000 JEP = A$1.967 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.96651.9665
Low1.89661.8928
Average1.93531.9182
Change3.57%3.71%
View full history

1 JEP to AUD stats

The performance of JEP to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9665 and a 30 day low of 1.8966. This means the 30 day average was 1.9353. The change for JEP to AUD was 3.57.

The performance of JEP to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9665 and a 90 day low of 1.8928. This means the 90 day average was 1.9182. The change for JEP to AUD was 3.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Australian Dollar
1 JEP1.96652 AUD
5 JEP9.83260 AUD
10 JEP19.66520 AUD
20 JEP39.33040 AUD
50 JEP98.32600 AUD
100 JEP196.65200 AUD
250 JEP491.63000 AUD
500 JEP983.26000 AUD
1000 JEP1,966.52000 AUD
2000 JEP3,933.04000 AUD
5000 JEP9,832.60000 AUD
10000 JEP19,665.20000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Jersey pound
1 AUD0.50851 JEP
5 AUD2.54256 JEP
10 AUD5.08512 JEP
20 AUD10.17024 JEP
50 AUD25.42560 JEP
100 AUD50.85120 JEP
250 AUD127.12800 JEP
500 AUD254.25600 JEP
1000 AUD508.51200 JEP
2000 AUD1,017.02400 JEP
5000 AUD2,542.56000 JEP
10000 AUD5,085.12000 JEP