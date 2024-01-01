1 Jersey pound to Armenian drams

Convert JEP to AMD at the real exchange rate

1 jep
497.16 amd

£1.000 JEP = ֏497.2 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High504.7020504.7020
Low493.6280484.9300
Average499.6163494.4765
Change0.20%2.18%
1 JEP to AMD stats

The performance of JEP to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 504.7020 and a 30 day low of 493.6280. This means the 30 day average was 499.6163. The change for JEP to AMD was 0.20.

The performance of JEP to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 504.7020 and a 90 day low of 484.9300. This means the 90 day average was 494.4765. The change for JEP to AMD was 2.18.

How to convert Jersey pounds to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Armenian Dram
1 JEP497.15700 AMD
5 JEP2,485.78500 AMD
10 JEP4,971.57000 AMD
20 JEP9,943.14000 AMD
50 JEP24,857.85000 AMD
100 JEP49,715.70000 AMD
250 JEP124,289.25000 AMD
500 JEP248,578.50000 AMD
1000 JEP497,157.00000 AMD
2000 JEP994,314.00000 AMD
5000 JEP2,485,785.00000 AMD
10000 JEP4,971,570.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jersey pound
1 AMD0.00201 JEP
5 AMD0.01006 JEP
10 AMD0.02011 JEP
20 AMD0.04023 JEP
50 AMD0.10057 JEP
100 AMD0.20114 JEP
250 AMD0.50286 JEP
500 AMD1.00572 JEP
1000 AMD2.01144 JEP
2000 AMD4.02288 JEP
5000 AMD10.05720 JEP
10000 AMD20.11440 JEP