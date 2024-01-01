1 thousand Jersey pounds to Albanian leks

Convert JEP to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
117,546 all

£1.000 JEP = Lek117.5 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High119.5510119.5510
Low117.5460116.7840
Average118.9227118.3680
Change-0.84%0.16%
1 JEP to ALL stats

The performance of JEP to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 119.5510 and a 30 day low of 117.5460. This means the 30 day average was 118.9227. The change for JEP to ALL was -0.84.

The performance of JEP to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 119.5510 and a 90 day low of 116.7840. This means the 90 day average was 118.3680. The change for JEP to ALL was 0.16.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Albanian Lek
1 JEP117.54600 ALL
5 JEP587.73000 ALL
10 JEP1,175.46000 ALL
20 JEP2,350.92000 ALL
50 JEP5,877.30000 ALL
100 JEP11,754.60000 ALL
250 JEP29,386.50000 ALL
500 JEP58,773.00000 ALL
1000 JEP117,546.00000 ALL
2000 JEP235,092.00000 ALL
5000 JEP587,730.00000 ALL
10000 JEP1,175,460.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Jersey pound
1 ALL0.00851 JEP
5 ALL0.04254 JEP
10 ALL0.08507 JEP
20 ALL0.17015 JEP
50 ALL0.42536 JEP
100 ALL0.85073 JEP
250 ALL2.12682 JEP
500 ALL4.25365 JEP
1000 ALL8.50729 JEP
2000 ALL17.01458 JEP
5000 ALL42.53645 JEP
10000 ALL85.07290 JEP