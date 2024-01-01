250 Icelandic krónas to Cambodian riels

Convert ISK to KHR at the real exchange rate

250 isk
7,444.28 khr

kr1.000 ISK = ៛29.78 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.053030.0530
Low29.558129.1414
Average29.849129.6501
Change-0.39%2.12%
1 ISK to KHR stats

The performance of ISK to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.0530 and a 30 day low of 29.5581. This means the 30 day average was 29.8491. The change for ISK to KHR was -0.39.

The performance of ISK to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.0530 and a 90 day low of 29.1414. This means the 90 day average was 29.6501. The change for ISK to KHR was 2.12.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Cambodian Riel
1 ISK29.77710 KHR
5 ISK148.88550 KHR
10 ISK297.77100 KHR
20 ISK595.54200 KHR
50 ISK1,488.85500 KHR
100 ISK2,977.71000 KHR
250 ISK7,444.27500 KHR
500 ISK14,888.55000 KHR
1000 ISK29,777.10000 KHR
2000 ISK59,554.20000 KHR
5000 ISK148,885.50000 KHR
10000 ISK297,771.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Icelandic Króna
1 KHR0.03358 ISK
5 KHR0.16791 ISK
10 KHR0.33583 ISK
20 KHR0.67166 ISK
50 KHR1.67914 ISK
100 KHR3.35829 ISK
250 KHR8.39573 ISK
500 KHR16.79145 ISK
1000 KHR33.58290 ISK
2000 KHR67.16580 ISK
5000 KHR167.91450 ISK
10000 KHR335.82900 ISK