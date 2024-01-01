10 Cambodian riels to Icelandic krónas

Convert KHR to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 khr
0.34 isk

1.00000 KHR = 0.03378 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.348451.530920.927857.193623.61783.00910.793588
1 CAD0.74159211.135320.6881255.3347217.515261.55890.588519
1 AUD0.65320.88080810.6061064.6988615.426654.22150.518372
1 EUR1.07771.453221.6498817.7525425.453589.45890.85532

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Icelandic Króna
1 KHR0.03378 ISK
5 KHR0.16890 ISK
10 KHR0.33779 ISK
20 KHR0.67558 ISK
50 KHR1.68896 ISK
100 KHR3.37792 ISK
250 KHR8.44480 ISK
500 KHR16.88960 ISK
1000 KHR33.77920 ISK
2000 KHR67.55840 ISK
5000 KHR168.89600 ISK
10000 KHR337.79200 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Cambodian Riel
1 ISK29.60400 KHR
5 ISK148.02000 KHR
10 ISK296.04000 KHR
20 ISK592.08000 KHR
50 ISK1480.20000 KHR
100 ISK2960.40000 KHR
250 ISK7401.00000 KHR
500 ISK14802.00000 KHR
1000 ISK29604.00000 KHR
2000 ISK59208.00000 KHR
5000 ISK148020.00000 KHR
10000 ISK296040.00000 KHR