kr1.000 ISK = ₪0.02760 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02760.0276
Low0.02630.0263
Average0.02670.0268
Change3.22%3.70%
1 ISK to ILS stats

The performance of ISK to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0276 and a 30 day low of 0.0263. This means the 30 day average was 0.0267. The change for ISK to ILS was 3.22.

The performance of ISK to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0276 and a 90 day low of 0.0263. This means the 90 day average was 0.0268. The change for ISK to ILS was 3.70.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ISK0.02760 ILS
5 ISK0.13799 ILS
10 ISK0.27599 ILS
20 ISK0.55197 ILS
50 ISK1.37994 ILS
100 ISK2.75987 ILS
250 ISK6.89968 ILS
500 ISK13.79935 ILS
1000 ISK27.59870 ILS
2000 ISK55.19740 ILS
5000 ISK137.99350 ILS
10000 ISK275.98700 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Icelandic Króna
1 ILS36.23360 ISK
5 ILS181.16800 ISK
10 ILS362.33600 ISK
20 ILS724.67200 ISK
50 ILS1,811.68000 ISK
100 ILS3,623.36000 ISK
250 ILS9,058.40000 ISK
500 ILS18,116.80000 ISK
1000 ILS36,233.60000 ISK
2000 ILS72,467.20000 ISK
5000 ILS181,168.00000 ISK
10000 ILS362,336.00000 ISK