20 ils
724.67 isk

₪1.000 ILS = kr36.23 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.060238.0602
Low36.233636.2336
Average37.490637.3748
Change-2.00%-3.64%
1 ILS to ISK stats

The performance of ILS to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.0602 and a 30 day low of 36.2336. This means the 30 day average was 37.4906. The change for ILS to ISK was -2.00.

The performance of ILS to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.0602 and a 90 day low of 36.2336. This means the 90 day average was 37.3748. The change for ILS to ISK was -3.64.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Icelandic Króna
1 ILS36.23360 ISK
5 ILS181.16800 ISK
10 ILS362.33600 ISK
20 ILS724.67200 ISK
50 ILS1,811.68000 ISK
100 ILS3,623.36000 ISK
250 ILS9,058.40000 ISK
500 ILS18,116.80000 ISK
1000 ILS36,233.60000 ISK
2000 ILS72,467.20000 ISK
5000 ILS181,168.00000 ISK
10000 ILS362,336.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ISK0.02760 ILS
5 ISK0.13799 ILS
10 ISK0.27599 ILS
20 ISK0.55197 ILS
50 ISK1.37994 ILS
100 ISK2.75987 ILS
250 ISK6.89968 ILS
500 ISK13.79935 ILS
1000 ISK27.59870 ILS
2000 ISK55.19740 ILS
5000 ISK137.99350 ILS
10000 ISK275.98700 ILS