1 Icelandic króna to Croatian kunas

Convert ISK to HRK at the real exchange rate

1 isk
0.05 hrk

kr1.000 ISK = kn0.05090 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
ISK to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05140.0514
Low0.05050.0502
Average0.05100.0508
Change-0.10%1.21%
1 ISK to HRK stats

The performance of ISK to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0514 and a 30 day low of 0.0505. This means the 30 day average was 0.0510. The change for ISK to HRK was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0514 and a 90 day low of 0.0502. This means the 90 day average was 0.0508. The change for ISK to HRK was 1.21.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Croatian Kuna
1 ISK0.05090 HRK
5 ISK0.25451 HRK
10 ISK0.50902 HRK
20 ISK1.01803 HRK
50 ISK2.54509 HRK
100 ISK5.09017 HRK
250 ISK12.72543 HRK
500 ISK25.45085 HRK
1000 ISK50.90170 HRK
2000 ISK101.80340 HRK
5000 ISK254.50850 HRK
10000 ISK509.01700 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Icelandic Króna
1 HRK19.64570 ISK
5 HRK98.22850 ISK
10 HRK196.45700 ISK
20 HRK392.91400 ISK
50 HRK982.28500 ISK
100 HRK1,964.57000 ISK
250 HRK4,911.42500 ISK
500 HRK9,822.85000 ISK
1000 HRK19,645.70000 ISK
2000 HRK39,291.40000 ISK
5000 HRK98,228.50000 ISK
10000 HRK196,457.00000 ISK