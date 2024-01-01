100 Icelandic krónas to Algerian dinars

Convert ISK to DZD at the real exchange rate

100 isk
97.37 dzd

kr1.000 ISK = دج0.9737 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.98290.9829
Low0.96810.9612
Average0.97550.9716
Change-0.13%1.11%
View full history

1 ISK to DZD stats

The performance of ISK to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9829 and a 30 day low of 0.9681. This means the 30 day average was 0.9755. The change for ISK to DZD was -0.13.

The performance of ISK to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9829 and a 90 day low of 0.9612. This means the 90 day average was 0.9716. The change for ISK to DZD was 1.11.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Algerian Dinar
1 ISK0.97367 DZD
5 ISK4.86834 DZD
10 ISK9.73667 DZD
20 ISK19.47334 DZD
50 ISK48.68335 DZD
100 ISK97.36670 DZD
250 ISK243.41675 DZD
500 ISK486.83350 DZD
1000 ISK973.66700 DZD
2000 ISK1,947.33400 DZD
5000 ISK4,868.33500 DZD
10000 ISK9,736.67000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 DZD1.02705 ISK
5 DZD5.13525 ISK
10 DZD10.27050 ISK
20 DZD20.54100 ISK
50 DZD51.35250 ISK
100 DZD102.70500 ISK
250 DZD256.76250 ISK
500 DZD513.52500 ISK
1000 DZD1,027.05000 ISK
2000 DZD2,054.10000 ISK
5000 DZD5,135.25000 ISK
10000 DZD10,270.50000 ISK