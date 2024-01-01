1 thousand Icelandic krónas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert ISK to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
51.98 cny

kr1.000 ISK = ¥0.05198 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05310.0531
Low0.05200.0516
Average0.05270.0524
Change-1.46%0.65%
1 ISK to CNY stats

The performance of ISK to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0531 and a 30 day low of 0.0520. This means the 30 day average was 0.0527. The change for ISK to CNY was -1.46.

The performance of ISK to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0531 and a 90 day low of 0.0516. This means the 90 day average was 0.0524. The change for ISK to CNY was 0.65.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ISK0.05198 CNY
5 ISK0.25990 CNY
10 ISK0.51981 CNY
20 ISK1.03962 CNY
50 ISK2.59904 CNY
100 ISK5.19808 CNY
250 ISK12.99520 CNY
500 ISK25.99040 CNY
1000 ISK51.98080 CNY
2000 ISK103.96160 CNY
5000 ISK259.90400 CNY
10000 ISK519.80800 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Icelandic Króna
1 CNY19.23790 ISK
5 CNY96.18950 ISK
10 CNY192.37900 ISK
20 CNY384.75800 ISK
50 CNY961.89500 ISK
100 CNY1,923.79000 ISK
250 CNY4,809.47500 ISK
500 CNY9,618.95000 ISK
1000 CNY19,237.90000 ISK
2000 CNY38,475.80000 ISK
5000 CNY96,189.50000 ISK
10000 CNY192,379.00000 ISK