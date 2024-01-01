5000 Chinese yuan rmb to Icelandic krónas

Convert CNY to ISK at the real exchange rate

5,000 cny
95,922 isk

1.00000 CNY = 19.18440 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.821451.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.00911.3471
1 HKD0.12785410.1724040.1186360.1014630.19573410.6130.172231
1 CAD0.7415925.8003310.6881250.5885191.1353261.55890.998999
1 EUR1.07778.429181.4532210.855321.6498889.45891.45177

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Icelandic Króna
1 CNY19.18440 ISK
5 CNY95.92200 ISK
10 CNY191.84400 ISK
20 CNY383.68800 ISK
50 CNY959.22000 ISK
100 CNY1918.44000 ISK
250 CNY4796.10000 ISK
500 CNY9592.20000 ISK
1000 CNY19184.40000 ISK
2000 CNY38368.80000 ISK
5000 CNY95922.00000 ISK
10000 CNY191844.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ISK0.05213 CNY
5 ISK0.26063 CNY
10 ISK0.52126 CNY
20 ISK1.04251 CNY
50 ISK2.60628 CNY
100 ISK5.21256 CNY
250 ISK13.03140 CNY
500 ISK26.06280 CNY
1000 ISK52.12560 CNY
2000 ISK104.25120 CNY
5000 ISK260.62800 CNY
10000 ISK521.25600 CNY